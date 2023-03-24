First game announced for Jackbox Party Pack 10, and it’s a fan-favourite

During the PAX East panel from Jackbox Games, the team has announced the first game for Jackbox Party Pack 10, and it’s Tee K.O. 2, a fan favourite game brought back for a second go around.

The original Tee K.O. first appeared in The Jackbox Party Pack 3 and was a rip-roaring success. In that game you designed a slogan to go on a t-shirt, and people voted on the best one. But the best thing was you could actually get that t-shirt printed in real life. Before we get into all the details then, here’s the trailer:

The designs in the video are certainly more high-brow that the versions I’ve seen in the actual game, but hey, gotta keep it PG for the trailer, right? Anyway, here’s the info, from the press release:

Tee K.O. 2 sees a whole new cast of characters – you may even recognize some of them – arriving at T-Shirt Island to draw, write, and mash together disparate elements to create strange (and, okay, hilarious) shirts that go head-to-head in thrilling, fabric-rending combat. This time, players will have fresh design tools in their pocket – including fonts, garment variety and more – giving them a greater level of customisation as they create their perfect clothing warrior. A brand new Final Round will decide which design is crowned grand champion of T-Shirt Island, because in the end, there can be only one reigning garment! So pack a bag, grab your dictionary and paintbrush, and start training! You’re getting a first-class ticket to the fashion battleground known everywhere as Tee K.O. 2.

The Jackbox Party Pack 10 is due out this fall, for pretty much every platform.