Little Friends: Puppy Island is coming this Summer

The next game in the Little Friends series is Little Friends: Puppy Island, and it’s coming to Nintendo Switch and PC this Summer., and is exactly as cute as you are probably imagining right now.

Little Friends: Puppy Island will let you “head out on walks across exciting locations, dig up hidden treasures, build and expand your holiday resort, and meet lovable pups to care for on your very own tropical island”. But rather than keep explaining it, take a look at the trailer, below, as well as the official description from the press release:

Become best friends with Shibas, Labradors, Corgis, Huskies, Pugs and more, with 9 unique puppy breeds to find and adopt across a diverse paradise island. Become a puppy fashionista and dress up your puppies with over 350 outfits and accessories, and explore sandy beaches, snowy mountains, cherry blossom sanctuaries and more on a wholesome island adventure. Find the paw-fect new locations to construct accessory shops and activity stations, and train your puppies to become the ultimate pup stars, levelling up their stats in obedience, agility, friendliness and more. Care for your puppies by bathing, brushing, feeding, walking and playing with them.

“We’re so excited to introduce the adorable next game in the Little Friends series, which jets players off on a cozy, fun-filled adventure across a paradise island,” said Katie Clark, Senior Product Manager at Fireshine Games. “Developed by the talented team at Big Blue Bubble, creators of the smash hit My Singing Monsters franchise, we can’t wait for Little Friends: Puppy Island to scratch the itch of players looking for a wholesome new puppy sim later this summer.”

It might not be the most hardcore game available, but for those of you with young kids, it might be just the ticket. Here’s the list of features, from the developer:

Little Friends On Holiday! – Set off on an exciting new adventure that takes your puppy care experience even further! Explore an entire paradise island, find exciting new locations, dig up treasures and embrace your adventurous side with your new Little Friends.

Explore Puppy Island! – Take your lovable companion out on their very own adventure across an island filled with puppies! Discover sandy beaches, snowy mountains, cherry blossom sanctuaries and so much more! What will you uncover on your adventure?

Become Puppy Pals! – Become friends with 9 different breeds of puppies and find the perfect companions to enjoy your adventure with! Meet new puppies while out on walks and bring them home to care for them. Take photos using the in-game camera to make memories that last a lifetime.

Build The Ultimate Puppy Paradise! – Discover new locations throughout the island to build new toy, clothing and accessory shops and unlock pawsome new items for your puppies!

Enjoy Puppy Care! – Brush, bathe, feed and play with your pups to give them everything they need for their adventures! Improve their obedience, agility, endurance & more, levelling up their stats to gain access to exciting new areas of the island.

Dress Up Your Pup! – With over 350 colorful outfits and accessories to choose from, find your puppy's own unique style! From tiaras and dresses to mohawks and sunglasses, customise your puppy's look however you like!