You’re finally starting to unravel the mysteries of Paranormasight, then suddenly are expected to help unseal the Yin scroll of the Record of Fates. In the chapter titled “Conclusion” you need to select five options in the right order to reveal how to stop The Feast of Shadows. There’s almost no information to go off, and there’s a good chance it will take you a long time to figure out. But don’t worry, GodisaGeek is here to help. This guide contains story spoilers, so don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Paranormasight Yin Scroll seal guide: step one

Firstly, you need to figure out what these five options are referencing. It shouldn’t take too long to realise that each of them relates to a different curse stone. Once you look at the stones themselves in your files you should be able to see that The Carp represents The Whispering Canal, the Light represents The Beckoning Light, the Beech Leaf represents The Evergreen Beech, the Taiko Drum represents The Taiko of Tsugaru, and finally the Reed represents The One-Sided Reed.

Paranormasight Yin Scroll seal guide: step two

Now the order you need to select them in is the order in which the spirits they contain originally died. You can figure this out by reading through your files, specifically the stories of the vengeful spirits at the end of each of the Seven Mysteries. With a bit of thinking and note taking, you should be able to see that the Taiko Drum is the first selection, followed by the Beech, the Reed, the Carp and finally the Light. It’s a very sad story detailing the death of a family, but by uncovering the grizzly details hopefully you’ll be able to save some lives. Now go on and finish what you started.

There you have it, all done!