On the back of the December 2022 release of Legacy of the Moonspell, Vampire Survivors has revealed the second DLC for the game, Tides of the Foscari.

This new DLC for Vampire Survivors will cost $1.99 / €1,99 / £1.59 and is coming to PC, mobile, and Xbox on April 13th. The developer says it is “set inside a magical academy inside a cursed lake inside a vast primordial forest inside a video game that was supposed to be about vampires, the long-awaited DLC adds 8 characters, 13 weapons, 7 music tracks, 21 achievements, a massive new stage, and… wait for it… character animation”. The dev goes on to say that this DLC will mean that “two of of Vampire Survivors heroes can finally do more than strut from side to side. Don’t say we never treat you”.

Tides of the Foscari is a fantasy hero folklore trope-palooza packed to the rafters with hulking swordsmen, crafty mages, and quick-shooting rogues. poncle have left no cliche untouched – and possibly invented a few of their own. There’s a whole new stage to get stuck into, plus characters, weapons, music tracks, and some truly terrible beasts waiting to slaughter or be slaughtered. Nestled deep within a continent-sized forest is Foscari Academy, a school where the elite of the world train their children for careers as powerful wizards, indefatigable generals, and expert spies. The Academy is divided into three houses, a premise hitherto untouched in all of fantasy fiction – The Azure Tower, The Crimson Anvil and The Amber Sickle. Three students, one from each house, brave the journey into a forest stuffed with mythological creatures, all to have a jolly adventure, with absolutely nothing interrupting the whimsy.

This news comes hot on the heels of the game winning GOTY at the BAFTAs recently, and while the DLC itself is actually playable as the VS-booth at WASD. As the dev explained, eight new characters are coming, though the three that are central to it all are as follows:

Undefeated champion of The Crimson Anvil. Stern, brooding, but with a heart of gold beneath his scowl, Maruto is a man of few words and strong arm. Keitha – Sly, quick-witted, and fun loving, Keitha will do anything for a bit of adventure and levity. Deliberately stays near the bottom of class rankings in The Amber Sickle to avoid hassle.

There’s also 13 new weapons, a new stage (Lake Foscari), 7 new music tracks, 21 achievements, and the dev says there’s also some surprises it won’t spoil yet.

Vampire Survivors is out now for PC, Mobile, and Xbox.