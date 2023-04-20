All the Division Day 2023 announcements made today

There were plenty of cool announcements made during Division Day tonight, including a roadmap for Year 5 of The Division 2. Each of the four Seasons set to feature got some love in the event, as well as details on a Resident Evil crossover event, the upcoming free-to-play expansion Heartland and mobile game, The Division Resurgence.

Division Day 2023: The Division 2 Year 5

As part of The Division 2 entering its fifth year, Ubisoft showed off some of the details about each of the four Seasons, starting off with Season 1: Broken Wings starting in June. As part of Season 1, players will get to take part in a new and free Rogue-lite mode called Descent, and a new trailer was shown off which’ll give players an idea of what to expect. There will also be a multi-season rebuild of the Castle Settlement that brings devastated landmarks back to life. Sam Fischer will be coming to The Division 2 as well, with a new themed outfit available as part of the premium pass.

Season 2: Puppeteers will feature a brand new Incursion that pits players against the Cleaners once again. During Season 3: Vanguard, Christmas is coming, and players will get another chance to return to New York to learn more about Aaron Keener and his associated Rogues. Finally, Season 4: Black Diamond adds new story DLC that’ll come with new campaign missions, zones, and a brand new endgame structure. Every new Season will introduce new Manhunts, Leagues, and Events, and all new content in Year 5 will be available to every player who purchased the Warlords of New York expansion apart from the Descent mode in Season 1, which is free for everyone.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: Heartland

It was announced that players can now register for future tests of the upcoming free-to-play Heartland via its official website. For those lucky enough to get selected for future tests, they’ll be given five invites to share with friends. There were also some cool trailers released, including a cinematic intro, and a developer Deep Dive that provided even more information about the exciting game. Taking place in Silver Creek out in Midwest America following the spread of the infamous Dollar Flu, it features a hostile environment, where players will have to work together to fight sickness, enemy hordes, and some mild survival elements.

The PvEvP gameplay sees players returning to and starting off in the Base of Operations, where you can equip new gear and resupply for the next mission. At the abandoned shopping mall, players will be able to select between the three classes (Weapons Expert, Medic, or Survivalist) depending on playstyle. When ready, heading out in the daytime is all about gathering supplies and getting ready to survive the night, where the darkness brings the tense combat. At night, players will be forced to work together to stay alive and kill those that attack them.

Division Day 2023: Everything else announced

Ubisoft revealed that the next stage of testing for its mobile title The Division Resurgence will begin this summer in selected territories for iOS and Android devices. Pre-registration is available now via its official website.

Collectible action figures of Caleb Dunne and Brian Johnson will be available later in the year.

A new webtoon is being released next year which features a former teacher in Houston, Texas as they “ make unlikely allies and encounter new factions far from the East Coast” after their watch lights up with the familiar orange glow.

They’ll be a crossover event with Resident Evil starting on April 25, where players can get outfits and skins based on popular characters, including a free Leon S. Kennedy outfit.