Ubisoft Details What’s Coming to The Division 2 This Month

With Warlords of New York Season 2 fast approaching, Ubisoft has detailed what to expect in Title Update 10 for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. Tested ahead of time on the Public Test Server, the list of changes concentrates on balancing.

Here’s what to expect when Title Update 10 arrives from June 16th:

Player Power Increased damage for nearly all weapons, including exotics Gear set improvements Brand set improvements

Loot Generosity Increased overall loot quality Improved loot quality scaling with difficulty Improved quality of crafted items Improved vendor stocks

Fixes and balancing Major balancing pass Large amount of bug fixes



The bigger news is that Warlords of New York: Season Two is coming on June 23rd. Dubbed Keener’s Legacy, this new season adds more “progressive endgame content” that tasks Division Agents with tracking down a rogue cell and stopping them from continuing the plan left by Aaron Keener.

Players must own the Warlords of New York expansion to participate in seasons.

Owners of the expansion can play all season 2 content for free, giving them the chance to unlock unique rewards, including two new exotics, a skill variant and a gearset. There will also be a Season 2 Pass available for purchase, to earn additional rewards during this second season.

There will be other seasonal activities too, including:

Leagues: A series of challenges for players, with opportunities to unlock rewards based on players’ ability to complete challenges.

Global Events: Time-limited in-game events during which a global modifier is applied to the entire game and players will be rewarded for completing specific tasks.

A second Raid is also on the way, Operation Iron Horse. Said to be “the most challenging mission in the game thus far,” it will need a team of eight players and will offer exclusive rewards to players of Level 30 and 40. The release date of this Raid will announced soon.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: Warlords of New York Season 2 arrives on June 23rd.