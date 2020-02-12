Warlords of New York expansion coming to The Division 2 in March

Ubisoft has announced that a brand-new expansion for The Division 2 called Warlords of New York will be available on March 3, 2020, on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The Division 2 and this expansion will also launch on Google Stadia later in March. In Warlords of New York, Division Agents will be tasked with hunting down Aaron Keener, a former Division Agent who has now gone rogue. Keener, along with his network of Rogue Agents, is now a major threat to the rebirth of civilization. To get to Keener, players must take down each of his Rogue Agents. Each Rogue Agent has its own unique back story and skill to discover.

Check out the new trailer below to get a feel of what’s to come:

Alongside the Warlord of New York expansion, Update 8 for The Division 2 also makes further improvements to the gameplay. Check the out from the official blurb below:

Update 8 will include an RPG overhaul, allowing players to read and manage their gear inventory more easily. The UI screen will be updated to always show the roll ranges for each stat on a piece of gear or weapon. The overhaul also includes the return of god rolls, improving readability and helping players make better decisions on the gear’s usefulness to their build. Additionally, players will see a more streamlined gear recalibration system, with item and stat usefulness indicators, as well as permanent attribute and stat storage at the recalibration station. This will allow Agents the flexibility to plan the perfect build. The existing Dark Zones in The Division 2 are also being revitalised, returning to a simpler rogue mechanic. The focus is on rewarding player-to-player interaction, whether it’s fighting against each other, or helping a fellow Agent against a tough Rogue player. In The Division 2 Warlords of New York, the players’ level cap will increase from Level 30 to Level 40, but it doesn’t stop there. The Division 2 Warlords of New York is also introducing an infinite progression system, the SHD level, and 4 new skills that can be used throughout the game. Owners of the expansion will also get access to new gear and new weapons.

The new expansion will also introduce Seasons to The Division 2. These last for 3 months and are a significant endgame content upgrade. Each Season will have a new main target and his network to track down, introducing them at a regular pace, each with their own stories and unique rewards. The first season begins one week after the release of The Division 2 Warlords of New York. In addition to the Seasonal Manhunt, Seasons will offer new in-game activities.

Additionally, Leagues, which are a series of challenges for players will also be launched. These provide gamers with opportunities to unlock new rewards if you complete them. Players will also see the return of Global Events, time-limited in-game events during which a global modifier is applied to the entire game and players will be rewarded by completing specific tasks.

Finally, starting today for Year 1 pass holders and February 19, 2020, for everyone else, (February 19th for all players), Episode 3 – Coney Island: The Hunt, the last episode of The Division 2’s free Year 1 post-launch content plan, will be available to play. Episode 3 serves as the prologue to The Division 2 Warlords of New York.

Episode 3 – Coney Island: The Hunt features two main missions, two classified assignments (for Year 1 pass holders), a new specialization, “Firewall, “and new rewards as part of the referral program, as well as new weapons and an exotic weapon.

The Division 2 is out now on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. It will launch on Google Stadia in March.