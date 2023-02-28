Elden Ring ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ DLC announced

Praise the Sun Rise, Tarnished, as an official announcement in regards to Elden Ring DLC has been made, and it’s called ‘Shadow of the Erdtree.’ Posted on the official Elden Ring Twitter account, the tweet reads, “Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together. An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development. We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between.”

Although no release date or information regarding what to expect from the Elden Ring DLC has been revealed, getting that official announcement will make many fans around the globe rather excited, including us. Elden Ring was a masterpiece, and became the most popular FromSoftware game of all time.

Almost everyone at God is a Geek had something positive to say about Elden Ring at the end of the year (well, all except Lyle, tut tut). Adam said, “It’s a beautiful, rich world that feels like a culmination of all of the Souls-like games FromSoft has developed over the years.” It topped both Chris’ and Mick’s GOTY lists, with all three having some strong words to say about it. “This is a From world, through and through, a kind of meta-Lordran that tells a far stronger story through the use of stunning visual design and environmental storytelling that compliments the reams of flavour text,” said Mick. Mr Hyde followed suit with, “I loved Elden Ring from the moment I first stepped out into Limgrave, and close to 100 hours later, I’m still in love.” Finally, Chris White wrote, “Every new boss presented a different challenge. Every new path opened up hours of exploration. The sense of adventure Elden Ring presented was unlike anything I had ever played before.”