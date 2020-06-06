I think everyone has played a Sims game or two by now. Despite my experience with the series, I’m always surprised by the varied and outlandish expansions the series continue to release. This trend looks to continue for a long time, as The Sims 4 Eco Life is out now on PC and Consoles. The focus here is (as you may expect) green living, with recycling and sustainability taking centre stage.

“The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle introduces the evolving world of Evergreen Harbor where Sims have a direct influence on the state of the environment. Sims can start their sustainability journey in the cluttered Grims Quarry, the middling Conifer Station, or the rundown Port Promise.

Regardless of where they choose to live, Sims can partake in a variety of eco-friendly activities that explore all of the environmentally conscious efforts that the expansion pack has to offer, including producing their own electricity and water with renewable energy resources, growing their own food at home in a new vertical garden and using the Recycler to break down unwanted items into reusable components.”

There’s something very heartwarming about the series putting a spotlight on keeping the planet green, and it’s a very unique lifestyle to be able to recreate. Especially now it’s been available for free as part of PlayStation Plus membets, it might be time to buy some extra content for your favourite virtual humans.