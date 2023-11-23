Jurassic World Evolution 2 DLC coming next week

Frontier, in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, have today announced the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Cretaceous Predator Pack DLC. The new DLC will arrive on November 30 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One for £5.99. It’ll include four new species of dinosaurs, including the Gigantoraptor, Concavenator, Utahraptor, and Tarbosaurus.

The Gigantoraptor hails from the late Cretaceous period, who’s name translates as ‘giant thief.’ It has an impressive coat of feathers and slender, agile legs, perfect for maintaining great speed while hunting down its prey. The Concavenator has a spine formed by two large vertebrae, which gives it the distinctive narrow hump on its back. It’s a fast and fierce hunter with an aerodynamic profile.

From the rocky landscapes of Utah, the Utahraptor was one of the largest dromaeosaurs ever discovered. While it’s both intelligent and ruthless when hunting its prey, the scythe-like claws are capable of killing prey in a matter of seconds. Finally, the Tarbosaurus is inspired by Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure, and he’s a massive hunter with huge jaws that needs a secure enclosure to keep the park’s guest extra safe.

Along with the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Cretaceous Predator Pack DLC, all players are being treated to a free update which includes new features and enhancements, including five new variants for existing species of dinosaurs such as the Brachiosaurus (Jurassic Park III), Pteranodon (Jurassic Park III), and Allosaurus (Jurassic World Dominion), and new decorations, pre-built layouts for Sandbox mode, and more.

An announcement trailer for the Jurassic World Evolution 2 DLC has been released, and you can watch it below: