Vampire Survivors is getting its first DLC

For fans of the surprise hit Vampire Survivors, it’ll be getting its first piece of DLC on December 15, called ‘Legacy of the Moonspell,’ and will cost $1.99. It’ll be coming to PC via Steam and Xbox, featuring tons of new content, including eight new characters, over a dozen new weapons, six music tracks, and one new stage.

The heroes of Vampire Survivors will visit “an alternate dimension of endless night” in their search to find an actual vampire. In eastern lands, a clan has fallen. The Moonspell, once vigilant guardians of a sorcerous valley nestled in the mountains, have been overrun by hordes of yokai and oni. Though treacherous, this hive of spectral activity may provide some clue as to the location of a vampire. If not, at least it’ll be entertaining to defeat thousands of wayward spirits in the process.

The list of content coming to Vampire Survivors in its first DLC, Legacy of the Moonspell, is as follows:

Eight new characters! Including:

Miang Moonspell – The last disciple of the Moonspell Clan before its downfall, and possibly its finest. Self-consciously a shounen protagonist.

– The last disciple of the Moonspell Clan before its downfall, and possibly its finest. Self-consciously a shounen protagonist. Menya Moonspell – One of the few surviving Moonspell elders, Menya’s mystical powers are near god-like.

One of the few surviving Moonspell elders, Menya’s mystical powers are near god-like. Syuuto Moonspell – Banished practitioner of the new moon dark magic, Syuuto is nonetheless an enemy of evil. Poor personal hygiene may contribute to his continued exile.

Banished practitioner of the new moon dark magic, Syuuto is nonetheless an enemy of evil. Poor personal hygiene may contribute to his continued exile. Babi-Onna – Returned from the dead to seek vengeance on demons and mortals alike, she nonetheless retains her impeccable ability to charm, amuse, and dazzle.

A brand new stage

Mt.Moonspell – Our biggest stage yet, a sprawling map featuring several different environments, all with their own challenges and resident monsters!

This one stage includes an abandoned castle, snow covered mountain, and a yokai infested village, and more besides.

13 new weapons, including:

Silver Wind – An ancestral force unleashed by the staff of the Moonspell Clan, only those born under the moon can fully wield its power (or whoever finds it in a chest, we’re not sure).

– An ancestral force unleashed by the staff of the Moonspell Clan, only those born under the moon can fully wield its power (or whoever finds it in a chest, we’re not sure). Four Seasons – A set of orbs which unleash the power of the changing seasons, of death and rebirth.

– A set of orbs which unleash the power of the changing seasons, of death and rebirth. Summon Night – A weapon which drips with the darkness of the new moon. Despite the clan’s superstitions, even the shadows can oppose evil.

– A weapon which drips with the darkness of the new moon. Despite the clan’s superstitions, even the shadows can oppose evil. Mirage Robe – An enchanted kimono, weaved on a loom from the silk of the earth spider, and imbued with a fragment of Babi-Onna’s vengeful spirit. Besides, it looks fabulous darling.