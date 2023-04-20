Men of War II highlights what to expect from upcoming open beta

An extended single player gameplay video has been released today from Fulgrum Publishing and Best Way for the upcoming RTS title Men of War II. The 20-minute video features an extended look at US campaign mission Battle of Coisson, and is just one of the three single-player missions playable in the open beta for Men of War II which will be available via Steam between May 11 and May 15.

Experience warfare like never before! Men of War II, the anticipated sequel to the acclaimed RTS franchise is here with all-new units, locations, campaigns and game modes, combined with the series’ trademark historical accuracy and action-filled gameplay on Eastern and Western Fronts of WWII.

In the video (which you can watch below), the mission takes place near the village of Coisson, Normandy, and sees “the 68th Motorized Infantry Battalion – led by Lieutenant Carl Young – on a rescue operation to make contact with artillery gunners of Company H, who recently ceased communication with command.” The battalion is formed from the remnants of two other battalions which took heavy losses during the Normandy landings, now reclassified as a mechanised battalion.

During the open beta for Men of War II, players will be able to experience two additional, non-campaign, single-player missions during the open beta, which are detailed below:

Towards Freedom sees players command a squad of scouts and NKVD Special Forces on a mission to destroy a German camp and liberate the POWs held captive within. The opposition has superior numbers and ample reserves, meaning the player must utilise superior tactics – or else perish in an unequal battle.

Ambush takes place from the German perspective in Normandy, 1944. The 30th Panzergrenadier Regiment is taking heavy losses, and the decision has been made to ambush fresh US reinforcements while the regiment’s main force is off fighting at the front line. The new enemy units must not reach that front line and must be stopped at all costs.

Men of War II will release for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and other digital stores in 2023.