Showgunners get a brand new gameplay trailer, demo out now

Artificer and Good Shepherd Entertainment have released a new gameplay trailer for Showgunners, the game previously known as Homicidal All-Stars. The teams say that Showgunners is inspired by its favourite action movies of the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s, and sticks you in a reality game show where “the only thing greater than the stakes are the thrills”.

Not only is there a new trailer (which you view below), but you can also jump over to Steam right now to check out the free demo. We’ve also included the official word on the game from the press release, below the trailer.

Explore and survive arenas filled with environmental hazards, traps, and puzzles before facing off against psychopath mercenaries in dynamic tactical battles. Win over fans to win fame points that can unlock game-changing sponsorships. Earn experience and level your characters’ skill trees in the way that best suits your playstyle. Playing for an audience? Use the Twitch-integrated streaming mode that lets your chat change up the game on the fly, either helping or hindering your progress.

“This game began as a love letter to the outrageous sci-fi action movies of the 1980s, and we wanted a new title that truly honors its reality show roots while highlighting its fast-paced strategy and gameplay,” said Kacper Szymczak, CEO/Creative Director at Artificer. “So, welcome to Showgunners! We love our new name, we’re incredibly proud of everything we’ve put into the game, and we hope you’re as excited for its upcoming launch as we are”.

Showgunners is coming to PC (via Steam) on May 2nd, 2023.