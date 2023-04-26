Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | Jedi Chamber Puzzle Guide

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a lot of secret areas, hidden items, and optional perks, some of which are locked behind some tricky environmental puzzles. One in particualr is located on Koboh, after you recieve the Forest Key from Zee. You find it behind a golden door in the forest which leads to one of Santari Khri’s hidden Jedi chambers. Solve the puzzle and you’ll be rewarded, but it’s not easy. Luckily, we’re here to help you with our guide to the Star Wars Jed: Survivor Jedi Chamber puzzle.

Locate the golden door in the forest – you can’t really miss it as you’ll pass it while working through the story campaign. Open the door and take the elevator down to find yourself in a subterranean cavern with several cradles and one purple orb creating a bridge you can move left to right.

How to solve the Jedi Chamber Puzzle

First thing you need to do is get your hands on a second orb. To do this, flip the switch so the Matter Bridge is in the right-hand position. Go up to the end and turn right where you’ll see a breakbale wall. Behind it is an orb in its cradle. Grab it using the Force and head back over the bridge.

Deposit it for safe-keeping in the empty cradle in the wall. If you drop an orb it will disappear back to its most recent cradle after about 10 seconds. Now you have two, the trick is to keep using one to make a bridge so you can transport the spare, swapping them each time.

Flip the switch and send the first orb to the left-hand position. Now grab the spare and cross the bridge to the small elevator. Take the elevator up and you’ll find that once again you can slide the orb cradle left or right. On the left the bridge is broken and won’t stay on, so activate the right one instead.

You’ll notice a small crack you can push through in the wall. This will take you back to the starting orb, where you can use a rope to get up and down. Ignore this and head out to the middle of the new bridge, where you can reach the first orb and pluck it out of its cradle from above (see image below).

Take it across the bridge you’re on and put it in the next cradle. It will make a bridge to a dead end. Instead, flip the switch behind you to raise the cradle – and you – to a higher level.

Grab the Sense Echo and the Datadisk up here, and follow the path round. You’ll find yourself above that broken bridge from earlier, but you can’t reach the orb that’s currently powering the working one. Drop down, and move the cradle to activate the broken bridge, but don’t try to cross it.

Instead, head through the crack in the wall to find yourself back above the first cradle you used – only now you have no orbs. This is intentional. See the wall beside the embedded cradle (above) where you stored the spare one at the beginning? You can run on that, and the next one, to get around the room. This will put you under the elevator with an active bridge above you. Call the platform and ride it back up.

Now follow the bridge and path around to be above the broken but active bridge once more. Force-grab the orb from its cradle, as you can now reach it from above. Take it back the way you just came, across the Matter bridge, and throw it into the cradle on the opposite platform. This will activate a bridge and cause a switch to slide out of the far wall beside the cradle. Cross over.

Flipping the switch will now change the direction of the bridge. Heading right leads to the exit, but going up the slope to the left will reward you with the Dexterity Jedi Perk, which causes your sabre throws to do more damage.

For a bonus treat, grab that second orb and go halfway back over the previous bridge. Turn right to face a big illuminated opening above you. Toss the orb over into the cradle on the other side of the wall. The wall will now open, and you can grab a chest inside the room with the Lightsaber “Diligence” Emitter inside it.

That’s it. That’s the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Jedi Chamber Puzzle cracked, and the rewards are yours. Simply leave to continue your adventure.