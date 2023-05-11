Crusader Kings 3: Tours & Tournaments is out today

Paradox Interactive has announced Crusader Kings 3: Tours & Tournaments, the latest expansion for its strategy game is available now.

As usual with a Paradox Interactive title, there will also be a major update for people who just have the base game as well, though the developer says Tours & Tournaments “is a big and exciting world, full of big and exciting events”.

Check out the release trailer below, along with the official word from the press release:

Paradox Interactive’s award-winning medieval history game expands its unique blend of strategy and role-playing with a host of new events that make the map more than a list of places to conquer. In Tours & Tournaments, you can travel through your realm to check on your vassals. Attend royal weddings to demonstrate your loyalty to a distant lord. Or, if you are brave enough, enter competitions of body or mind in tournaments. Each activity opens new scope for intrigue, while also allowing new strategic paths with a chance of improving characters’ skills or traits. There are no guarantees, and danger still lurks around every corner. But with great risk, comes great renown…

Here’s the list of features for Crusader Kings 3: Tours & Tournaments, while we’re at it:

Grand Tournaments: Host a grand demonstration of feats of arms, attracting nearby nobles and wandering knights. Select the competitions, set the destination, and use the tournament to improve your social standing or military prowess.

Host a grand demonstration of feats of arms, attracting nearby nobles and wandering knights. Select the competitions, set the destination, and use the tournament to improve your social standing or military prowess. Grand Tours: Take a trip through your realm to take stock of your vassals, gifting them with your benevolence or extorting them for higher taxes.

Take a trip through your realm to take stock of your vassals, gifting them with your benevolence or extorting them for higher taxes. Grand Weddings: Save your gold for an elaborate ceremony that centres the real meaning of marriage – politics. Honour your in-laws, cater to your vassals and demonstrate your power.

Save your gold for an elaborate ceremony that centres the real meaning of marriage – politics. Honour your in-laws, cater to your vassals and demonstrate your power. Travel System: Plan your route to these great activities, choosing safety through civilized lands or risking everything for a more direct route through dark forests or dangerous mountains. Ease your way with a large entourage that marks your importance or travel light so you can get down to business.

Plan your route to these great activities, choosing safety through civilized lands or risking everything for a more direct route through dark forests or dangerous mountains. Ease your way with a large entourage that marks your importance or travel light so you can get down to business. Knightly Accolades: Honour your best knights with special titles and accolades that will give bonuses to them and the armies they lead.

Honour your best knights with special titles and accolades that will give bonuses to them and the armies they lead. New Armor Designs: New historical armour designs from across the centuries, integrated with the new Tournament and Accolade systems.

New historical armour designs from across the centuries, integrated with the new Tournament and Accolade systems. New Western Clothing: New art for clothing designs will show how fashions changed and evolved in Western Europe from the time of the Carolingians to the closing of the medieval era.

Crusader Kings III: Tours & Tournaments is available for the suggested retail price of £24.99 / $29.99 / €29.99.