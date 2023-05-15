Layers of Fear release date confirmed, demo out now

As reported last week, Layers of Fear has a demo that’s out now, but the release date has now been confirmed for June 15th on PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.

Piotr Babieno, CEO of Bloober Team revealed the release date, saying: “We are thrilled to announce the release date for Layers of Fear and to bring this definitive horror experience to players on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC, on June 15th”. Babieno added “With the power of Unreal Engine 5, we’ve been able to create a game that visually surpasses our previous works, delivering an unforgettable journey into the minds of tormented artists. We are excited for both new and returning players to jump in”.

We posted the system specs as well on May 12th, the team also revealed the cinematic opening, which you can check out below, along with the synopsis and key features:

Layers of Fear (2023) stands as one of the pioneers in utilizing the highly-anticipated Unreal Engine 5. Harnessing the power of its cutting-edge technology, the game supports Ray Tracing, HDR and 4K resolution, resulting in heightened visual accuracy, stunning in-game reflections, and overall immersive graphical fidelity. Furthermore, Layers of Fear (2023) utilizes Lumen global illumination to achieve eye-catching dynamic lighting, Niagara visual effects to create particle effects in real time, and Action System Controls to improve the development process and optimization of all gameplay mechanics. The upcoming horror chronicle aims to push the boundaries of visual storytelling in the psychological horror genre.

The Ultimate Layers of Fear Experience – The series’s crowning work casts an overarching narrative over the entire franchise.

The series’s crowning work casts an overarching narrative over the entire franchise. Horror Reimagined – Everything in the Layers of Fear series melds together into a single experience, including all DLCs, so players can find all the answers they seek.

Everything in the Layers of Fear series melds together into a single experience, including all DLCs, so players can find all the answers they seek. Shocking New Looks – Enhanced with Unreal Engine 5’s improved technology. This version offers a more immersive horror experience with the addition of Ray Tracing, HDR, 4K resolution, and the Lumen system.

Enhanced with Unreal Engine 5’s improved technology. This version offers a more immersive horror experience with the addition of Ray Tracing, HDR, 4K resolution, and the Lumen system. Psychological Horror – A grim but gripping first-person psychedelic horror game focused on tense exploration, puzzle-solving, and immersive storytelling. Discover what lies in the depths of the human psyche with this mature, cathartic game.

A grim but gripping first-person psychedelic horror game focused on tense exploration, puzzle-solving, and immersive storytelling. Discover what lies in the depths of the human psyche with this mature, cathartic game. New tricks – New brand-new core mechanics that will be introduced to Layers of Fear and its sequel, as well as additional features, so all the chapters and stories will blend seamlessly

New brand-new core mechanics that will be introduced to Layers of Fear and its sequel, as well as additional features, so all the chapters and stories will blend seamlessly Horror Through the Many Lenses of Art – Explore the depths of obsession with three different stories of craft-obsessed protagonists (The Painter, The Actor and The Writer) which are interwoven to create a truly immersive experience and gripping storyline

Explore the depths of obsession with three different stories of craft-obsessed protagonists (The Painter, The Actor and The Writer) which are interwoven to create a truly immersive experience and gripping storyline Classical, Ominous Soundtrack – Hauntingly beautiful soundtrack composed by the highly-acclaimed musician Arek Reikowski. He has composed a hypnotic score that adds an extra layer of tension to the game and will leave you on the edge of your seat

Layers of Fear is coming on June 15th 2023 to PC and consoles.