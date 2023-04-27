Layers of Fear shows off Unreal Engine 5 with new trailer

A new trailer released for Layers of Fear (coming June 2023) shows off how the game will look using the Unreal Engine 5 technology.

Bloober Team and Anshar Studios are using this opportunity to reveal new gameplay, of course, but the real reason for this new video is to showcase the performance on Unreal Engine 5, which the team says includes “brand-new mechanics and stunning visual enhancements” as one of the first titles ever released on the engine. Bloober Team says it was “built from the ground-up to maximize all of the engine’s performance capabilities, creating a holistic, immersive horror experience with unparalleled technical specifications”.

So let’s check out the footage, shall we?

Layers of Fear (2023) presents a unified vision of horror reimagined, and will be the ultimate experience for both returning fans and newcomers to the franchise. Featuring the original Layers of Fear, Layers of Fear 2, as well as all DLC’s (including a new chapter entitled “The Final Note” that provides an alternate perspective on the first game’s storyline), the game will also introduce the never-before-told story of The Writer, a harrowing tale that ties each entry in the series together. Layers of Fear (2023) will launch on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles in June of 2023.

The game will support Ray Tracing, 4K and HDR visuals, which the team says increases ” visual accuracy, realism, the quality of in-game reflections and overall graphical fidelity”. On top of that, the game makes use of “Lumen global illumination” which makes for better dynamic lighting, and “Niagara visual effects” which creates particle effects in real time. It all sounds pretty impressive, let’s be honest.

Anshar Studios Lead Programmer, Tomasz Bilnicki, said that “Creating games with Unreal Engine 5 is a great opportunity for the whole team, as it means our game development process can skyrocket in quality. It has an incredible power when it comes to the implementation of dynamic lighting, shadows, and potentially beautiful worlds for players to explore.” He added, “We hope that—thanks to the engine—we’ll provide players with the unique, immersive, visually stunning and atmospheric experience in graphical fidelity.”

Layers of Fear is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X in June 2023.