Starship Troopers: Extermination early access date confirmed

Offworld Industries (along with Sony Pictures Consumer Products) has confirmed the Starship Troopers: Extermination early access date, and it’s very soon, this month in fact: May 17th.

There’s a lot of information on Starship Troopers: Extermination to take in, because the developer is being incredibly open and forthright about the early access period and release. Offworld explained that “The launch will mark an opportunity for players to collaborate closely with the Offworld Industries team through the game’s earliest development stages, as their feedback helps guide what features and mechanics to build upon before the game’s eventual transition into 1.0. Community feedback from the frenetic 16-player action—bumped up from the originally-anticipated 12-player gameplay—will be a crucial component of the evolving creative process, as Offworld Industries works to iterate upon player input and add more content throughout the Early Access period”.

The game will launch at $24.99 USD, which is a lower introductory price that will go up as the 1.0 launch gets closer. There will be both strategy and combat-oriented gameplay in the early access release, allowing you to make bases before going in for the bug-exterminating co-op play. Check out a trailer, below:

Starship Troopers: Extermination puts players on the far-off front lines in an all-out assault against the Arachnid menace. Squad up as a Trooper in the Deep Space Vanguard, an elite Special Forces group within the Mobile Infantry, and get ready to stomp some Bug! No Trooper will ever stand alone as they line up shoulder-to-shoulder with their fellow Vanguards—trusty Morita Assault Rifles in hand—to battle against hordes of bloodthirsty insectoid aliens on the hostile surface of the planet Valaka. Work together to complete objectives, acquire resources, build and defend your base of operations, and then escape to the extraction point together. The battle will be intense but, as hardened warriors standing for all of humanity and the United Citizen Federation, leave no inch of ground safe for the Arachnids!

Here’s a list of the key features for Starship Troopers: Extermination:

Cooperative Gameplay – 16 players can team up in squads of four to defend their base, complete objectives, gather resources, and try to kill every Bug in sight.

Three Playable Classes – Choose from Assault, Support, and Defense classes to best suit your playstyle and support the rest of your squad.

Build Defenses – Construct walls, towers, ammo stations, and more using resources acquired from planetside refineries.

Class Progression System – Unlock new weapons, equipment, and perks for each class to become an elite warfighter among the Deep Space Vanguard.

5 Unique Bug Types – At Early Access launch, encounter Drone, Warrior, Gunner, Plasma Grenadier, and Tiger Elite enemy Bugs during missions.

Escalating Infestation Levels – Increasing Bug threat levels during missions bring bigger and more dangerous enemies to the fight.

Large-scale Battles – A massive map with five unique zones, and swarm-based combat with hundreds of enemy Bugs on screen delivers the sense of an overwhelming planetary war.

Ground War – Retake bases and refineries, destroy hives, and complete a variety of side objectives to wrest control of the map away from the Bug menace.

Ping System – Communication is key! The 'Ping' system gives players a quick and easy way to call out points of interest, objectives, incoming enemies, and more to teammates.

Starship Troopers: Extermination is coming to PC Early Access on May 17th, 2023.