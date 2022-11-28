Starship Troopers: Extermination is a new 12-player co-op FPS from Offworld Industries

Offworld Industries has revealed Starship Troopers: Extermination, a brand new 12-player co-op first-person shooter, coming in 2023. The game is a collaboration with Sony Pictures, is inspired by the 1997 classic film, and is coming to Steam early access for PC next year.

Here’s the official word on the newly revealed game, along with a teaser trailer:

Starship Troopers: Extermination puts players on the far-off front lines in an all-out assault against the Arachnid menace. Squad up as a Trooper in the Deep Space Vanguard, an elite Special Forces group within the Mobile Infantry. And get ready to stomp some Bug because no Trooper will ever stand alone as they line up shoulder-to-shoulder with their fellow Vanguards—trusty Morita Assault Rifles in hand—to battle against hordes of bloodthirsty insectoid aliens on the hostile surface of the planet Valaka. Work together to complete objectives, acquire resources, build and defend your base of operations, and then escape to the extraction point together. The battle will be intense but, as hardened warriors standing for all of humanity and the United Citizen Federation, leave no inch of ground safe for the Arachnids!

Here’s the list of “key features” for Starship Troopers: Extermination:

Cooperative Gameplay – 12 players can team up in squads of four to defend their base, complete objectives, gather resources, and try to kill every Bug in sight.

– 12 players can team up in squads of four to defend their base, complete objectives, gather resources, and try to kill every Bug in sight. Three Playable Classes – Choose from Assault, Support, and Defense classes to best suit your playstyle and support the rest of your squad.

– Choose from Assault, Support, and Defense classes to best suit your playstyle and support the rest of your squad. Build Defenses – Construct walls, towers, ammo stations, and more using resources acquired from planetside refineries.

– Construct walls, towers, ammo stations, and more using resources acquired from planetside refineries. Class Progression System – Unlock new weapons, equipment, and perks for each class to become an elite warfighter among the Deep Space Vanguard.

– Unlock new weapons, equipment, and perks for each class to become an elite warfighter among the Deep Space Vanguard. 5 Unique Bug Types – At Early Access launch, encounter Drone, Warrior, Gunner, Plasma Grenadier, and Tiger Elite enemy Bugs during planetside missions.

– At Early Access launch, encounter Drone, Warrior, Gunner, Plasma Grenadier, and Tiger Elite enemy Bugs during planetside missions. Escalating Infestation Levels – Increasing Bug threat levels during missions bring bigger and more dangerous enemies to the fight.

– Increasing Bug threat levels during missions bring bigger and more dangerous enemies to the fight. Large-scale Battles – A massive map with five unique zones, and swarm-based combat with hundreds of enemy Bugs on screen delivers the sense of an overwhelming planetary war.

– A massive map with five unique zones, and swarm-based combat with hundreds of enemy Bugs on screen delivers the sense of an overwhelming planetary war. Ground War – Retake bases and refineries, destroy hives, and complete a variety of side objectives to wrest control of the map away from the Bug menace.

– Retake bases and refineries, destroy hives, and complete a variety of side objectives to wrest control of the map away from the Bug menace. Ping system – Communication is key! The ‘Ping’ system gives players a quick and easy way to call out points of interest, objectives, incoming enemies, and more to teammates.

Other than that, we don’t have a huge amount to go on, though the screenshots provided do look pretty damn good, (see below) and the source material should make for a good game, right?

Offworld Industries is known for titles like Squad, Post Scriptum, and Beyond the Wire, and says on its official site that “we see ourselves as a safe haven in an industry known for it’s toughness and volatility: an industry where game developers are often marginalized or taken advantage of. Whether it is with our high level of developer freedom, our annual company trip, or encouraging developers to create and foster their own works, we always put the developer first at Offworld Industries”.

Starship Troopers: Extermination is coming to PC early access in 2023.