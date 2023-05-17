Starship Troopers: Extermination hits early access today

Offworld Industries has announced that Starship Troopers: Extermination will be coming to early access today. The developer, in collaboration with Sony Pictures Consumer Products has been open about Starship Troopers: Extermination being proper early access to begin with, meaning features will be added over time.

The team explained that “by inviting players into the beginning stages of public access, the Offworld Industries team is excited to enlist the community to help guide what features and mechanics to build upon and evolve before the game’s eventual transition into 1.0. Player feedback will be integral to the ongoing creative process, as Offworld Industries works to iterate upon popular requests and add more content throughout the weeks and months following the Early Access launch”.

Check out the early access launch trailer, below:

The Early Access edition of Starship Troopers: Extinction will be available for $24.99 USD—a special introductory price that will increase as more content is introduced ahead of the 1.0 launch— and puts players on the far-off front lines in an all-out war with the Arachnid menace. Squad up as a Trooper in the Deep Space Vanguard, an elite Special Forces group within the Mobile Infantry, and get ready to stomp some Bug! No Trooper will ever stand alone as they line up shoulder-to-shoulder with their fellow Vanguards—trusty Morita Assault Rifles in hand—to battle against hordes of bloodthirsty insectoid aliens on the hostile surface of the planet Valaka. Work together to complete objectives, acquire resources, build and defend your base of operations, and then escape to the extraction point together. The battle will be intense but, as hardened warriors standing for all of humanity and the United Citizen Federation, leave no inch of ground safe for the Arachnids!

Here’s a list of a few more of the key features, and keep a look out for our thoughts on the game, soon!

16 players can team up in squads of four to defend their base, complete objectives, gather resources, and try to kill every Bug in sight. Three Playable Classes – Choose from Assault, Support, and Defense classes to best suit your playstyle and support the rest of your squad.

Choose from Assault, Support, and Defense classes to best suit your playstyle and support the rest of your squad. Build Defenses – Construct walls, towers, ammo stations, and more using resources acquired from planetside refineries.

Construct walls, towers, ammo stations, and more using resources acquired from planetside refineries. Class Progression System – Unlock new weapons, equipment, and perks for each class to become an elite warfighter among the Deep Space Vanguard.

Unlock new weapons, equipment, and perks for each class to become an elite warfighter among the Deep Space Vanguard. 5 Unique Bug Types – At Early Access launch, encounter Drone, Warrior, Gunner, Plasma Grenadier, and Tiger Elite enemy Bugs during missions.

At Early Access launch, encounter Drone, Warrior, Gunner, Plasma Grenadier, and Tiger Elite enemy Bugs during missions. Escalating Infestation Levels – Increasing Bug threat levels during missions bring bigger and more dangerous enemies to the fight.

Increasing Bug threat levels during missions bring bigger and more dangerous enemies to the fight. Large-scale Battles – A massive map with five unique zones, and swarm-based combat with hundreds of enemy Bugs on screen delivers the sense of an overwhelming planetary war.

A massive map with five unique zones, and swarm-based combat with hundreds of enemy Bugs on screen delivers the sense of an overwhelming planetary war. Ground War – Retake bases and refineries, destroy hives, and complete a variety of side objectives to wrest control of the map away from the Bug menace.

Retake bases and refineries, destroy hives, and complete a variety of side objectives to wrest control of the map away from the Bug menace. Ping system – Communication is key! The 'Ping' system gives players a quick and easy way to call out points of interest, objectives, incoming enemies, and more to teammates.

Starship Troopers: Extermination is out now via Steam (PC) early access.