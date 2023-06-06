Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs is free on GOG right now

To celebrate the launch of Amnesia: The Bunker launching on GOG today, gamers can also get their hands on the previous title in the series, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs for free.

That’s right for the next 72 hours (and counting, as it’s already been live a couple of hours), you can log on to GOG and get your copy of Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs for free as part of their Giveaway service.

You can either head on over to the Machine for Pigs game page here, or alternatively head on over to the GOG Giveaway page here to nab it too.

Why you should get Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs for free

Here’s what Michael Murphy had to say when he reviewed the game back in 2013:

A Machine for Pigs achieves exactly what it sets out to do, and weaves an interesting and engaging narrative around a core of pure terror. It has some shortcomings, and fans of the original may be slightly disappointed with the removal of certain features, but the game is still terrifying, immersive and well crafted.

Amnesia: The Bunker

The reason for the freebie, is of course that today is the release date of the next in the Amnesia series, Amnesia: The Bunker, which is also now available to purchase on GOG and other digital distribution services.

You can check out Chris White’s review of the game here, to find out why it’s definitely one you should be playing if you’re a fan of horror titles.

Additionally, if you find yourself stuck, we have a couple of handy guides for you to help you out on some of the game’s trickier sections

Other GOG Updates

On top of that, today at 2 PM UTC, a preorder of Jagged Alliance 3 will go live on GOG. The game is set to be released on July 14, 2023, and until then, you will be able to preorder Jagged Alliance 3 on GOG with a -20% discount.