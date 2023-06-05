It must be pretty brutal skulking around dark corridors trying to stay alive away from a monster that lurks in the shadows. But on top of that, you have to solve puzzles and and find key items in Amnesia: The Bunker, all while fighting off your own fear and anxiety at the darkness and weirdness the game offers up. The Detonator Handle is a key item to progress in Amnesia: The Bunker, and you won’t be able to finish the game without it.

So in our Amnesia: The Bunker: :How to get the Detonator Handle guide, we’ll walk you through exactly where it is, and what you need to do in order to get it. So let’s begin.

Amnesia: The Bunker: Detonator Handle – where is it?

First of all, to get the Amnesia: The Bunker detonator handle you’ll need to have gotten the chain cutters shortly before from the German prisoner, and your nerves will already be shot since you have also likely had to fend off the monster to do so. So as long as you have the chain cutters, we can proceed. It’s time to head to the water filled storage (cut the chain that locks them), which will also lead you to the Roman Tunnels.

How do I get it?

Once inside, you need to drain the water. Use the power switch that’s into the water filled storage area, then turn on the pump that is near the gate where you cut the chain to enter. The generator will need to be running for this to all work.

With the water drained, you can see a metal box and plank that’s stopping you from being able to get into the tunnels. Simply get rid of the plank, then push the box out of the way to gain access.

Through the tunnels you will find a small camp with a save lamp, and we recommend strongly you save here. Pushing onwards you’ll find a blind, aggressive soldier, who you can deal with in a few ways:

Kill the soldier, and get his shotgun (easy way)

Sneap past (hard)

Regardless of how you deal with him, you need to get past him to find a door that you break down. Inside the room the detonator handle is waiting, and you can then head back to the bunker. You have to push a few boxes near the ledge before the blind soldier, which you can use to climb up and backtrack.

If you’re collecting dog tags, in the same room as the detonator handle you’ll find a hidden passage leading into an open space with a dog tag (and a code), and also a doll that’s a rabbit which can be used against the moster.

After all of this, you’ll now need to find a code to access the Arsenal, and if you get stuck there, we’ve got you covered with our guide.