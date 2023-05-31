Amnesia: The Bunker developer diary released

Frictional Games has released a new developer diary for Amnesia: The Bunker that gives a good idea of what to expect, when it is released on June 6th for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS5, and PS4.

The developer says it will cover the “three core design pillars of Amnesia: The Bunker to create the player experience”, and you can watch the nearly eight-minute video right now, below.

As Henri, players must navigate the dark and twisted maze of the bunker, using all their skills and resources to outsmart and outrun the beast. But the creature is not the only obstacle Henri must face. The bunker is a labyrinth of twists and turns, filled with traps and other hazards that threaten to end the soldier’s life at every turn. Throughout the game, players will experience the intense psychological horror of Henri’s situation and will learn about the character as he faces his fears and turns them into belief and hope. The game is a story of survival and the will to live, even in the direst of circumstances. With its nail-biting gameplay, atmospheric design, and character-driven story, Amnesia: The Bunker is a must-play for fans of horror games.

This comes not long after the developer released a full ten minute video showing off how the game will look and play, and reveals there’s a far bigger emphasis on combat, as you can see the gun in action. Frictional says it’s going to be “creating an emergent gameplay experience in a sandbox horror survival setting… where objects, threats, and resources change with every playthrough”.

