Amnesia: The Bunker | How to find the code

As is often the way with horror games, you can be left stumbling around in the dark a little bit: but finding the code in Amnesia: The Bunker can be a headache you don’t need, especially when trying evade a horrific monster that’s slowly stalking you.

There are actually two different times you need to find a code in Amnesia: The Bunker, and we’ve got both solutions for you here. The first code you need to find is the Admin Office door, which we’ll address first. But the second Amnesia: The Bunker code is to get you access to the main area of the Arsenal, which will be the second part of this guide. You can click either of the phrases just there, to get to the code you need quickly.

Amnesia: The Bunker code: getting out of the admin office

One of the first steps in the game is finding and gaining access to the admin office (the main save room for the game). After you’ve met the soldier and grabbed the gun and bullets (in the pantry), you will need to shoot the padlock (although you can also throw a brick at it if you want to conserve ammo), go down the stairs, and enter the admin office.

First things first, you’ll need to go down into the generator room, which is near the office. You should see a soldier lying near the generator who is, sadly, already dead. You can check the dog tag, and interact with it. The key here is to rotate the dog tag and you’ll find the code on the back of it. That’s the code you’ll need, so return to the admin office and use it on the door.

Amnesia: The Bunker: Arsenal door code

This code is a much more involved affair, but to progress and get into the main area of the Arsenal you’ll need to get it. First up, head to the soldier quarters, and then to the far end of the first main corridor, where you’ll find the communications room. Sadly this is also locked, but there’s a clue: a sign saying “security” and pointing you to the “right” direction. Follow that sign tot he security room and break the door down to enter.

Inside the security room you’ll find a key box with a note. The note will be signed off by a random person (each playthrough is different), but you can simply look in the two barracks rooms at the end of the beds for the corresponding name for your playthrough. Once you have found the right bed, search it. It’ll either be on the bed, or in the box. It’s worth noting if you’re struggling here, the Clerk office (first room on this floor) has a sketch which shows which bed has been assigned to each soldier, too.

With the key in hand, you can get into the comms room only to find the radio isn’t powered, scuppering your plans again. Follow the obvious power line that leads to the radio. First up, it’s time to hit the utility room: go through the “B” barracks and to the corridor that leads to the “Mess Hall”, then into the Break Room. Near this, there’s a Utility Room with a padlock blocking access, which again, you can shoot off, or throw a brick at.

Now inside, you can switch things on, and head back to the comms room to turn the radio on. Make sure your generator is running, and that the switch on the comms room is all on, and you can now use the radio to get the all important Amnesia: The Bunker: Arsenal door code. Congratulations!