Kingdom Eighties is coming this month, Steam demo soon

Publisher Raw Fury has announced that Kingdom Eighties is coming to PC (via Steam) on June 26th, and a playable demo is coming even sooner.

While the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch version of Kingdom Eighties is planned for later this year, Steam users can play it this month, and the demo is going to be available during the Steam Next Fest, which runs from June 19th to 26th.

Check out the PC date announcement trailer which shows off some, frankly, jaw dropping visuals when it comes to water reflections, as well as the official word on the game, below:

A stylish new spin on the hit Kingdom franchise, Kingdom Eighties is a single-player love letter to the nostalgic days of summer camps, riding bikes, and sitting around in your pyjamas in front of the TV on Saturday mornings. You play as the Leader, a young camp counsellor who must protect the town from the relentless attacks of the mysterious Greed. But you won’t be alone! Along the way you’ll find new friends to lend you their skills on your quest: the Champ, the Tinkerer, and the Wiz. An epic adventure of micro-strategy and base building awaits you! Recruit the neighbourhood kids and assign them roles like soldiers and builders, use coins to build and expand your kingdom, and fortify it by raising walls and defensive turrets. Explore your new urban surroundings to unlock mounts, discover mighty weapons and tech upgrades, and manage your resources wisely to survive. But be ready – when night falls, the Greed will attack without mercy. If you lose your crown, the whole town is doomed!

Again, I wasn’t joking, those visuals look so good. This is the latest standalone game in the “Kingdom” series, which is all about micro strategy. Here’s a list of the key features, as well:

A Kingdom Game for All: Kingdom Eighties builds on the series’ well-known world and mechanics to deliver a new experience that’s perfect for veterans and newcomers alike. Dive deep into Kingdom’s lore with a story that will guide you expertly through the game’s mechanics.

Meet Your Trusty Companions: Join forces with three supporting characters who will lend you their aid on your journey: the Champ, the Tinkerer, and the Wiz. Each one has different abilities you can combine to solve puzzles and progress.

Hit the Streets in Style: Explore new urban locations never before seen in a Kingdom game. Find fresh wheels at the skateboard park, visit the shops on Main Street, and free the New Lands Mall from the Greed.

Summer of Chill: Kingdom's iconic, handcrafted, pixel-art magic is back with a distinctively '80s neon feel. Vibe with an original synthwave soundtrack from Andreas Hald, and travel back to the wonder days of bike rides and summer camp, when anything seemed possible.

Kingdom Eighties is coming to PC on June 26th, and consoles later this year.