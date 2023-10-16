Kingdom Eighties is out today for consoles and mobile

After being released on PC in June, Kingdom Eighties is coming to consoles and mobile devices starting today.

The console version will be on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch and is launching at $11.99 / €11.99 / £9.99, though there’s a discount for PlayStation Plus and Nintendo Switch players. That said, it’s cheaper still if you grab it on iOS ($4.99 / €5.99 / £4.99) or Android ($4.99 / €5.49 / £4.79).

To celebrate the launch of Kingdom Eighties on consoles and mobile, Raw Fury has released a new trailer, which you can check out below:

A stylish new spin on the hit Kingdom franchise, Kingdom Eighties is an epic adventure of micro-strategy and base-building wrapped in the neon-retro vibes of the ‘80s. As the young Leader, you’ll team up with new friends like the Champ, the Tinkerer, and the Wiz to protect the town of Monarch from the relentless attacks of the mysterious Greed. Recruit neighborhood kids and assign them roles like soldiers and builders, use coins to build and expand your kingdom, and fortify it by raising walls and defensive turrets. But be ready – when night falls, the Greed will attack without mercy. Explore your town, unlock new mounts, discover powerful weapons and tech upgrades, and manage your resources wisely to survive.

Chris White reviewed the game on PC back in June, and he loved it. He said “I love Kingdom Eighties. Not just because of the era it was set in, but because the gameplay is so addictive. The base-building elements and the exploration make every new episode exciting to play, and the different ways you must progress all pose interesting challenges. It was tricky to get to grips with at the start, and unless you’re fully prepared it can be easy to lose your crown. Regardless, I had so much fun with it, and I fell in love with the story and animation”.

Kingdom Eighties is out now for PC, consoles, and mobile devices.