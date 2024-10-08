Kingdom Two Crowns: Call of Olympus DLC released today

Publisher Raw Fury has announced DLC for Kingdom Two Crowns, called Call of Olympus has released today for consoles, PC, and mobile devices.

The DLC is set in “fantastical interpretation of Ancient Greece and its mythos. An all-new campaign experience will evolve the classic Kingdom formula, including the ability to unlock powerful artifacts through quests that can be used to defend against the waves of Greed coming at night.”

Raw Fury says: “Players must defend and conquer the Greed to find out what awaits them on top of Mount Olympus. As the Monarch, gain access to the divine mountaintop by earning the favour of several gods. Players will embark on an island-hopping journey packed with unique challenges and puzzles to appease the gods and rise to victory on the mountain.”

Check out the launch trailer, below:

Here’s some of the key features from the latest press release for the DLC:

An Epic New World – Call of Olympus features a reworked map with an epic conclusion at Mount Olympus, and you choose how to get there!

Temple and Quest Islands – These new islands present unique challenges, hidden treasures and powerful artifact rewards – prove your worth to Artemis, Athena, Hephaestus and Hermes to open the path to Mount Olympus.

Mythological mounts – Discover and unlock powerful new mounts, like the fierce three-headed Cerberus, the terrifying fire-breathing Chimera, the majestic winged Pegasus, or the trusty Donkey… and many more!

As well as this DLC, there is also a “2.0” update for the game that adds quality of life improvements, a new save system (supporting up to ten slots), new balancing, updated animations, and more, says the team. On top of that, The Archon’s Royal Wardrobe DLC and Regent’s Royal Wardrobe DLC has been released that lets you customise your game. These are cosmetic-only DLC items.

Kingdom Two Crowns is out now for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android.