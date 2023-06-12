Moonstone Island is a new open-world deckbuilder coming this year

Publisher Raw Fury and developer Studio Supersoft has announced Moonstone Island, a brand new “open-world, deckbuilding life sim” title that’s coming to PC later this year, with a Switch version following later, and better yet, there’s a demo coming, too.
The demo for Moonstone Island will be part of Steam Next Fest, which starts on June 19th, and if you keep a close enough eye on the trailer (below) you may spot a very familiar character from Terraria, as Cool Slime is on loan from that game for you to catch. Yeah, that’s right, this also a creature-catching game. The trailer shows off “all the ways you can enjoy your year away from home as an alchemist in training”, so get that viewed.
Moonstone Island is a creature-collecting life-sim set in an open world with 100+ islands to explore. Take on the role of a young alchemist starting a new life on a floating island in the sky. Armed with simple tools, alchemical recipes, and the ability to tame nature spirits, you’ll build a home and prove yourself as a true alchemist in a land threatened by dark forces.
Here’s a list of the key features for the title:
- Explore Your Way: Travel by balloon, broom, and glider through unique biomes and explore dungeons to earn upgrades, collect loot and uncover secrets.
- Find Your Home: Build, decorate, and customize a new home on any of the 100+ islands in your procedurally generated world.
- Make Connections: Befriend NPCs, become a member of the community, go on dates, and fall in love.
- Upgrade Your Character: Optimize your character with unique skills and craft dozens of items and vehicles to prepare for the treacherous wilderness.
- Utilize Resources: Grow crops and flowers to brew potions and tame wild spirits to fight alongside you.
Moonstone Island is coming to PC in “Q3” this year, with a Nintendo Switch version following later “this year”.