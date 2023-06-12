Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley coming in early 2024, features Sigur Ros

Raw Fury has announced that Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, the Hyper Games developed musical adventure featuring Moomins, is coming in 2024. Yes, you read that right, a new Moomins based game, featuring the beloved characters created by Tove Jansson is on the cards, and is coming to PC and consoles.

The new trailer released (below) focuses on the origins of Snufkin, while also featuring a section on the heritage of the Moomins. The game will feature a soundtrack created in collaboration with Sigur Rós, which is pretty cool as well. Developer Hyper Games has previously made titles like Mørkredd and EGGGGG – The Platform Puker, and started out in 2012 as a studio. Raw Fury has had a great recent run of titles, with the likes of Cassette Beasts (10/10) and Mr Hat’s Sunbox (8/10) doing really well critically.

Check out the trailer, and relive your childhood (if you’re old, like me).

This musical adventure will task you with helping Snufkin restore the harmony of Moominvalley, which has been disturbed by the spread of unsightly parks that threaten to ruin the valley’s natural balance. The game is an ambient and cozy adventure experience for any age, and combines open world-mechanics with puzzles, stealth, and melodic elements.

Here’s a list of key features, too:

A cozy adventure game in a gorgeous storybook art style

Story-rich gameplay full of charming characters to meet and musical puzzles to solve

Explore the world of Moominvalley, inspired by creator Tove Jansson’s original stories

Cleverly combine your harmonica, stealth, and your friends’ tricks to outsmart the Park Keeper and open up Moominvalley for all to enjoy

A fantastic atmospheric soundtrack in collaboration with Sigur Rós

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is coming to PC and consoles in the first quarter of 2024.