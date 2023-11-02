Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is also coming to Switch and Mobile

Publisyher Raw Fury and developer Hyper Games has announced that previously only coming to PC, Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley will also be released for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

The musical story game will feature some music from Sigur Ros, and is of course based on the Moomin universe created by Finnish author Tove Jansson. The Switch version will release at the same time as PC, while the iOS and Android mobile versions will be coming at a later date.

Check out the latest trailer for the game, below:

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is a story-rich musical adventure game about Snufkin restoring the valley and helping the quirky and memorable characters and critters who call it home. A series of hideous parks have cropped up in Moominvalley, disrupting the landscape and its harmonious nature. As Snufkin, you will distract police officers, pull out signs, and knock over misplaced statues as you vigorously try to restore nature and the inhabitants’ home while putting an end to the industrious Park Keeper’s plans. Experience a beautifully crafted and quintessentially Nordic game, brought to life with stories, emotions, and a melancholic atmosphere set in Tove Jansson’s vivid and beloved world of Moomin. You are invited to a wholesome experience for every age that combines open-world mechanics with puzzles, stealth, and melodic elements!

Here’s a list of key features:

Set out on a cozy, story-rich adventure game with a gorgeous storybook art style

Get the strict Park Keeper and his horrible parks out of Moominvalley with the help of your trusty harmonica, a bit of stealth, and the friends you’ll meet along the way

Meet over 50 charming characters and creatures calling Moominvalley their home

Experience narrative gameplay and a myriad of charming stories and quests involving the beloved characters inspired by Tove Jansson’s work

Explore Moominvalley’s open world and solve musical and environmental puzzles along the way to uncover the happenings in the valley

Immerse yourself in the beautiful soundscape of music and melodies composed in collaboration with Sigur Rós

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch in early 2024, with mobile versions at a later date.