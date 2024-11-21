Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley coming to consoles, DLC announced

Raw Fury has announced more formats for Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, as well as a new piece of DLC that’s coming soon as well.

Currently only available on PC and Switch, Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is now coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Windows. The publisher hasn’t given a date for the new formats, yet, but there’s a new trailer that you can watch below, showing it off.

That’s not all, however, as the “Fuddler’s Courtship” DLC has also been announced, and is detailed as follows:

In the Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, ‘Fuddler’s Courtship DLC’, players will embark on a brand new pocket sized adventure filled with wonderful encounters set amongst the striking watercolor visuals of autumn. In this heartfelt novellalike story of romance, newfound friend Fuddler needs a helping hand to express his feelings, and players join Snufkin and his best friend, Moomintroll, on a camping trip deep into the wilds before winter sets in. What should have been a relaxing excursion for two, turns into a chaotic and romantic journey, with many new and old friends.

The deluxe edition of the game will be available in physical formats from Clear River Games from December 20th.

In our review of the game, we said it “is a gorgeous and charming game with a beautiful message about leaving nature alone. Wandering around the lush Moomin world, solving little puzzles and finding collectables is just lovely, and the characters you meet are both familiar and endearing. It won’t curb any cravings you have for arcade action or twitchy shooting, but as far as cozy gaming experiences go Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is one of the best.”

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is out now for PC and Switch, and is coming to PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series S|X “soon”.