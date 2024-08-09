Hyper Games has today confirmed that their indie title Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is on limited-time discount from today, with 20% off on Steam, and 15% off on Nintendo Switch. These discounts are the steepest that have been offered yet on either platform, and so if you haven’t tried this latest Snufkin title before, now is as good a time as any to jump in!

In celebration of Tove Jansson’s birthday, the creator of the iconic Moomin book series and inspiration for the game, Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley will be discounted as part of the Moomin’s Day celebrations. at the following rates below for PC and Nintendo Switch:

PC via Steam – 20% off – now until August 23, 2024

Nintendo Switch – 15% off – now until August 16, 2024

Drawn from renowned author Tove Jannson’s beloved works, this latest Snufkin title is a story-rich musical adventure game about Snufkin restoring the valley and helping the quirky and memorable characters and critters who call it home. A series of hideous parks have cropped up in Moominvalley, disrupting the landscape and its harmonious nature. As Snufkin, you will distract police officers, pull out signs, and knock over misplaced statues as you vigorously try to restore nature and the inhabitants’ home while putting an end to the industrious Park Keeper’s plans.

Lyle reviewed Melody of Moominvalley back in March, and had this to say:

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is a gorgeous and charming game with a beautiful message about leaving nature alone. Wandering around the lush Moomin world, solving little puzzles and finding collectables is just lovely, and the characters you meet are both familiar and endearing. It won’t curb any cravings you have for arcade action or twitchy shooting, but as far as cozy gaming experiences go Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is one of the best.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is out now on PS5, Xbox X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.