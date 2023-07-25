Blasphemous 2 pre-orders are now live ahead of August release

The Game Kitchen and Team17 Digital have confirmed that Blasphemous 2 pre-orders are now live, ahead of the August 24th release date for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, and Xbox Series S|X.

Part of the reason this is a thing is that pre-orders often mean bonus goodies, and in the case of Blasphemous 2 you can get the official soundtrack and digital artbook. There will physical versions of Blasphemous 2 on August 24th as well, which Team17 says is courtesy of “astragon Entertainment”, while the USA physical versions will be coming on September 15th.

The digital edition of the game will launch for €29.99 / £24.99 / $29.99 for all platforms listed, and will have a 10% discount for pre-order customers. The retail version is €34.99 / £29.99 / $34.99 on PlayStation and Xbox, while the Switch version is €39.99 / £34.99 / $39.99.

Featuring three unique weapons to acquire and master, and an enhanced skillset to choose from, players will have to use these new tools to survive and explore a land hell bent on sending them back to the grave. Monstrous enemies and challenges lurk around every corner, and The Penitent One must face them all in his mission to stop the prophetic birth of a new Child of the Miracle while collecting scattered pieces of lore, unpicking long forgotten secrets, and avoiding death’s final embrace time and time again.

Here’s a list of key features for the title, the team sent over:

Discover a rich non-linear world: A series of enchantingly grotesque landscapes await, oozing gothic charm and littered with unforgiving traps; there is no wrong turn to take, only scores to settle

A series of enchantingly grotesque landscapes await, oozing gothic charm and littered with unforgiving traps; there is no wrong turn to take, only scores to settle Unleash savage combat: Brutal executions and expanded combos provide new and devastating ways to rain destruction on the abominations that await

Brutal executions and expanded combos provide new and devastating ways to rain destruction on the abominations that await Play your way: Blasphemous 2 provides the ability to customise and improve the Penitent Ones’ base skillset, and introduces new unique weapons that expand player tactics

Blasphemous 2 provides the ability to customise and improve the Penitent Ones’ base skillset, and introduces new unique weapons that expand player tactics Overcome intense boss battles: Twisted bosses with unique attack patterns and sundering abilities await in the darkest corners of this twisted new land

The original title came out way back in 2019, and scored 9/10 in our review, with us saying: “Blasphemous is a fantastic game that everyone should absolutely play, and a package crammed full of content given its asking price. It gets so much right, but also creates its own identity with its stellar art style, tight gameplay and platforming, and unique cast of characters, all topped off with ultra-violent combat and a moody, gothic horror atmosphere”.

Blasphemous 2 is coming to PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on August 24th.