Blasphemous 2 | How to get Bile Vessels

Anyone who played the first Blasphemous already knows the sequel is going to be a tough game, and that means you’ll all want to know how to get more healing flasks to stay alive longer. Well, the process is slightly different in the second game, so read on to find out how to unlock more Bile Vessels in Blasphemous 2.

Healing flasks have been renamed in Blasphemous 2 from Biliary Vessels to Bile Vessels. You begin the game with just 2 which, unless you’re a particularly skilled player, isn’t going to get you very far. In order to find more you’ll need two things: an Empty Bile Flask and some nice fresh magic blood. Not, as you might suspect, bile. You can find eight more flasks while exploring the world of Cvstodia (that’s a “v” that acts like a “u”, alright?), all of which will help you survive longer against the twisted sinners and bosses.

The empty flasks can be found by exploring the world, defeating challenge rooms and locating secret chambers. Once you have one, you’ll need some blood – but simply any old blood just won’t do. Instead you’ll need to sacrifice some of your own. This isn’t a permanent sacrifice, and you’ll get it back next time you drink or rest at a Prie Dieu altar.

You can find the white-garbed virgin beneath the City of the Blessed Name, signified by a blood drop icon on the map. Head to her, sacrifice some blood in her chalice, and she’ll fill your empty receptacle. This being Blasphemous 2, it’ll get that little bit more gross and disturbing each time. So there you go, that’s how you unlock more Bile Vessels in Blasphemous 2.

