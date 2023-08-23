Blasphemous 2 | How to Fast Travel

Getting around Blasphemous 2’s nightmarish worlds on foot is hardly a walk in the park. Assailed by manifestations of religious guilt at every turn, running anywhere is likely to result in bloodied soles at the very least. Luckily though, there are ways to circumvent this issue. Here’s how to fast travel in Blasphemous 2.

There are actually two ways to teleport around Cvstodia (that’s how they spell it, okay?), and fans of the previous game will remember them well. The most useful way is to use the huge shrines you’ll find dotted about the map that resemble a collection of blessed hands. They are much grander than they were in Blasphemous 1, and you’ll stumble upon at least one in each area.

Be aware though that, while you can use them to teleport to any other shrine you’ve found, they are often a good jaunt away from the nearest Prie Dieu save point, and as such death will send you all the way back to the last one you rested at, often requiring you to travel back to the teleporter.

You can also unlock the ability later to fast travel back to the City of the Blessed Name from any Prie Dieu. This is a very handy ability, but you can’t travel to and fro. It’s a one-way trip that may well save your life, and you’ll need to make your way back to where you were on foot or using teleporters.

To unlock this ability you need to seek out the lost nuns garbed in white, who you’ll often find behind secret walls. You’ll find smaller nuns in grey as well, but it’s the white-garbed sisters you want. Locate the one-eyed nun in town when you find the first white sister, and you’ll unlock this very hand power.

So there you go, now you know how to fast-travel in Blasphemous 2.