New Remnant 2 trailer reveals the Hunter Archetype

Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing have today released a brand new trailer delving into the returning, reworked Hunter Archetype coming to Remnant 2. We’ve already been introduced to the Handler, Medic, Challenger, and Gunslinger, but the Hunter is the ideal Archetype for those who want to dish out damage and buff their teammates while staying out of trouble.

The trailer, shown below, takes a deep dive into the Archetype which has been retooled since its appearance in Remnant: From the Ashes. Hunters focus on long-range, precision with abilities that increase their fire rate, reload speed, accuracy, and ranged damage.

From a skill that marks all targets (even for your teammates) to outright invisibility, the Hunter is built for focused, sustained damage from the back of the crowd. It may not have the survivability of the Challenger, the healing skills of the Medic or the bestest boy companion of the Handler, but the Hunter brings the best ranged DPS of all classes, as well as a multitude of support skills and buffs.

In Remnant: From the Ashes, the Archetypes really only affected your starting gear and stats – in Remnant 2, Archetypes are essential elements that determine how you’ll fight your way through the apocalypse. From starting gear to Archetype Skills and Prime Perks, these classes will form the backbone of your builds.

CHECK IT OUT: Remnant: From the Ashes is still one of the most interesting Soulslikes we’ve had | Replayed

Given the wide variety of weapon types in Remnant: From the Ashes, we can expect some serious variety in Remnant 2, and the Hunter looks set to maximise damage output regardless of which guns you take out into the world to battle the Root.

Remnant 2 is set for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and X, and PC on July 22, 2023. You can pre-order now for access to the fifth starting Archetype, the Gunslinger. Check out the official Remnant 2 website for more details.