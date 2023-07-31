PS5 beta rolling out today, adds new audio and social options

Sony has announced the latest PS5 beta software is rolling out from today, and will add new audio options, social features, and an improved user interface.

Senior Vice President, Platform Experience, SIE, Hideaki Nishino explained the features and reason behind the update over on the Official PS Blog, saying “With each PlayStation 5 system software release, we’ve introduced new features designed to enhance the many ways you can access your favourite content, navigate your console, or create new gaming memories with friends. Today, we’re thrilled to roll out a new PS5 system software beta that introduces new accessibility features as well as audio options that allow 3D Audio powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech to be enjoyed on compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled HDMI devices such as sound bars, TVs, or home theatre systems”.

Nishino added that “The beta also includes more options to quickly find games and console tips, new ways to connect with other players and customize your multiplayer sessions, and support for larger-capacity M.2 SSDs (up to 8TB)”.

As you’d expect, the update will be coming to everyone later this year, and if you’re a part of the beta program, you’ll get an email invitation, so make sure you check your Spam to be sure. That said, the beta is only available to countries that were involved in the last system beta, so U.S., Canada, Japan, U.K., Germany, and France.

One neat new feature is the option to turn on a second controller for assistance, meaning you can use both controllers as though it was a single controller, so is great for accessibility. Curiously, the latest premium controller, the DualSense Edge cannot be used as an assist controller, though Sony didn’t explain why.

As mentioned by Nishino, Dolby Atmos is now supported via external devices like sound bars, as well.

The biggest change of note is the Party UI update. The blog explains that “You can now invite a player into a closed party without automatically adding the player into the group or creating a new group. Additionally, players can now send open or closed party invitations to groups instead of only individual players”.

The update also adds the option to quickly reply to messages with emojis, allow you to search your game library, adds improvements to Game Help cards, and of course, gives the PlayStation 5 support for larger SSDs, doubling that limit from 4TB to 8TB, though you will need to check the list of requirements for SSDs before you buy one.

Check out the official blog for the full list of new features.