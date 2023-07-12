PUBG Survivor Summerfest now live, featuring Street Fighter 6 collaboration

Krafton has today announced a massive crossover with PUBG and Street Fighter 6 as part of the PUBG Survivor Summerfest. Along with the collaboration announcement, other details regarding the event have been revealed, including a host of prizes, special drop events, an overhauled PUBG Arcade, and more.

Between July 26 and September 20, a ton of character skins from Street Fighter 6 will be coming to PUBG, including Chun-Li, Ryu, Luke, and Cammy. Players will be able to look like their favourite fighter while diving into the gripping battle royale matches, marking yet another exciting collaboration for the game.

Players will also be able to earn in-game prizes as part of the event, whereby completing tasks will earn Summer Stamps. These stamps will allow players to be in with a chance to win rewards like a new summer-themed nameplate, in-game premium currency G-COIN, and a high-end gaming PC. PUBG Summerfest ends on September 13, giving players plenty of time to start earning those stamps.

July’s 24.2 update saw a major overhaul to PUBG Arcade, including specialised game modes like Intense Battle Royale and Team Deathmatch joined by a new Bluebomb Rush. This new arcade will act as the home for all future LABS modes, along with the place to test new modes alongside the PUBG community. With the addition of Arcade Points, survivors can earn unique in-game rewards play playing these new modes.

Finally, Special Drop Events are also coming to the PUBG Survivor Summerfest. Rewards can be earned by players featuring the Street Fighter 6-themed helmet (Level 3), emote, Hunter’s Chest, Contraband Coupons to open crates for weapon skins, and more through in-game events like Summer Splash Bingo, Midsummer Check-in offering rewards for logging in, and the Battle Street event mission where kills are hand-to-hand.

The PUBG: Battlegrounds 24.2 update is live on PC today, and will be hitting consoles on July 20.