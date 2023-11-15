PUBG getting a new map called Rondo, coming this December

Krafton has announced that PUBG will be getting a brand new map, the tenth in total, called Rondo, on December 6th for PC, with consoles getting it on December 14th.

The new PUBG map was revealed via a trailer showing the world art of Rondo. Krafton says that “The World Art Trailer vividly captures the essence of Rondo, featuring a captivating fusion of traditional aesthetics and modern visuals. Rondo, known as the Ground of Honor, is an expansive 8×8 map, making it the map with the largest playable area ever introduced in PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS. Players can jump into Rondo when Update 27.1 arrives on December 6 for PC and December 14 for consoles”.

Check out the new trailer below, along with more information on the map, from the official press release:

Rondo offers a seamless blend of traditional charm and contemporary visuals across its diverse regions. In the southwest, players will encounter new environments such as lakes and bamboo groves, while the northeast presents a different ambiance with various ridges. Yu Lin, surrounded by lakes and forests, exudes traditional beauty. Tin Long Garden, located in a traditional residential area, boasts waterfalls and rocky mountains, harmonizing grandeur with nature. In Mey Ran, where buildings and rivers coexist, aquatic battles await. The map also features a modern cityscape. Jadena City, with its towering skyscrapers and vibrant neon signs, serves as the backdrop for intense urban warfare. NEOX Factory introduces unique combat scenarios, including a vehicle test track and factory zone featuring the NEOX vehicle Blanc. Players can explore a range of visually diverse areas, such as Rin Jiang, Jao Tin, and the Stadium. Rondo introduces new elements unique to the map. Destructible bamboo is strategically placed throughout, adding a tactical layer to gameplay as players can destroy them using throwables or vehicles. City-specific transportation options are also available. In Jadena City, the Mid-Level Escalator allows players to move swiftly between buildings. Additionally, RONDO introduces a new weapon designed exclusively for the map – the JS9, a 9mm submachine gun (SMG) with relatively low recoil and the option to switch to automatic firing mode, making it a preferred choice within the map.

PUBG is out now and free to play, the new map launches December 6th for PC, with consoles getting it on December 14th. More information on the map “coming soon”.