Born of Bread coming this fall

WildArts and Dear Villagers have announced their upcoming adventure RPG Born of Bread will be arriving this fall on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. To coincide with the announcement, a new trailer featuring some new gameplay footage was released (which you can watch below).

Born of Bread is a home-cooked turn-based role-playing adventure that throws back to classic cartoony RPGs full of fun characters and charming stories for children and adults alike. Beings from another age are causing havoc across the land and their mischief comes as a great threat for everyone. The unlikeliest hero, Loaf, a golem born of bread who possesses a never-ending childlike wonder, will find himself and his newfound friends in the middle of a drama that’s thousands of years in the making.

“We know Born of Bread is taking a little longer to bake than we expected, but it’ll be worth the wait,” said WildArts Lead Designer and Programmer Nicolas Lamarche. “The best pastries take time, and we think we wanted to create the perfect blend of RPG ingredients. We’re confident that the final dish will be delicious indeed when Born of Bread launches this Fall”.

Some of the features ingredients coming to Born of Bread are as follows:

One flour golem who possesses a never-ending childlike wonder and a set of odd abilities

A wonderful world ripe with mysteries

An eclectic cast of fleshed-out characters

A wacky storyline

A pinch of light puzzles

Turn-based battles with a dash of real-time minigames

Bright, colourful 2.5D graphics

Side-missions (add to taste)

A captive audience granting you bonuses in battle

As mentioned earlier, you catch watch the delightful new trailer here: