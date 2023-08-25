Hexworks has announced its upcoming RPG Lords of the Fallen, which launches on October 13, has officially gone gold. Announced via the game’s official X account, it was also revealed that the developers would host a ‘Dev Journals’ to answer any burning questions players might have.

Lampbearer, we offer glad tidings for Lords of the Fallen has officially Gone Gold, launching October 13th. To mark this momentous occasion, next week we'll open the HEXWORKS Dev Journals, when we’ll endevour to answer your burning questions.https://t.co/TzSBASDcjZ pic.twitter.com/Niui8VgDqo — LORDS OF THE FALLEN (@lotfgame) August 24, 2023

After an age of the cruellest tyranny, the demon God, Adyr, was finally defeated. But Gods… do not fall forever. Now, aeons later, Adyr’s resurrection draws nigh. As one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, journey through both the realms of the living and the dead in this expansive RPG experience, featuring colossal boss battles, fast challenging combat, thrilling character encounters, and deep, immersive storytelling. Will your legend be one of light… or one of darkness? Dare to Hope.

Some of the key features coming to Lords of the Fallen are:

Embark upon two vast, parallel worlds – that of the living… and the dead

Master a fast, fluid and challenging combat system

Overcome epic and colossal boss battles

Wield devastating magic attacks and character buffs

Invite a second player to join your campaign in uninterrupted, online multiplayer

Encounter a wide array of characters, eager to offer a dubious hand…

Fully customise your own unique character

Choose from 9 starting character classes, including Knight, Rogue and Fire Apprentice

Seeing a game go gold is always an impressive achievement, and Lords of the Fallen looks like it’s going to be an impressive one. We can’t wait to see more over the coming months, covering any further announcements leading up to its release on October 13.