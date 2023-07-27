Lords of the Fallen gets a new 20 minute gameplay video

HEXWORKS has released a brand new video for Lords of the Fallen (the new one), showing off the uninterrupted co-op feature, as well as plenty of other gameplay features.

Not to be confused with Lords of the Fallen (2014, developed by Deck 13), Lords of the Fallen (2023, developed by HEXWORKS) is listening to what many players (like myself) are asking for, and making the co-op more seamless, and not expecting the player to jump through hoops like other games might.

HEXWORKS says that “to invite a second player to join their adventure, players need only visit an in-game rest point (vestige), where they can choose to either fight alongside a friend or randomly selected player. The co-op companion will then remain at their side for as long as either desire. Another new gameplay element Lords of the Fallen is introducing to the genre is the ability for players to craft their own vestiges, though can only be done in very select places, and requires an extremely rare resource to do so”.

This method of co-op is how games like Remnant 2 do it, and it’s might fine when you can just play with pals without needing to really do much other than invite someone. Lords of the Fallen is a dark-fantasy action-RPG (like the first one was), but is a full reboot for the series, which CI Games is calling a “franchise”, so that sort of tells you where this is heading.

Taking place in a vast, semi-open world, the new video showcases just a few of the many diverse and harrowing environments players will journey through in their epic quest to overthrow Adyr, the demon God. With each major area interconnected with at least two others, the order in which players venture through these lands is largely up to them. However, they’ll not only need to survive one world in this extensive RPG experience, but two, thanks to the game’s unique dual realm mechanic. Alongside the living realm, Axiom, exists its undead counterpart, Umbral, with each realm featuring its own unique pathways, enemies, characters, and, of course, treasures. Equipped with the Umbral Lamp, players can cross over to this parallel world at any time, however, doing so will use one of their two lives. As for when a player dies in the living realm, they will automatically resurrect in the exact same spot albeit in the undead realm, for one final chance to survive… though the odds will be against them.

“The team at Hexworks is thrilled to finally share an extended gameplay preview and reveal numerous new details of our dark fantasy action-RPG,” said Saul Gascon, Head of Studio at HEXWORKS. “We have passionately carved our own path in this increasingly popular genre, and we are particularly excited to see how players will approach the game’s unique dual-world mechanic when it releases this October”.

While the standard edition of the game just comes with, well, the game, the Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Edition (physical only, comes with a 19cm Dark Crusader Figurine, and more) are going to have a plethora of goodies in the package. Pre-orders for all editions, though, include exclusive Bronze, Silver and Gold Armour tincts, 3x XP items, 5x HP items, and 5x MP items. Interestingly the Collector’s Edition and Deluxe Edition comes with the Dark Crusader starting class, which means you get immediate access to items that “otherwise can be found late game”.

Lords of the Fallen is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on October 13th.