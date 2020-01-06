Dreams has gone Gold ahead of its February launch

Media Molecule revealed today via Twitter that their upcoming game creation title Dreams has gone Gold. Now that development has finished, we all wait with baited breathe for the launch. Dreams is due out next month on PS4, with a launch date of February 14, 2020.

Check out the tweet below:

We’ve got some exciting news to share, CoMmunity… #DreamsPS4 has gone GOLD! 🥳🥳🥳 We’re all set for February 14th, 2020! Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown Dreams and Media Molecule! We’re so excited to continue this adventure with you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uThlWjwfex — Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) January 6, 2020

There have already been so many games and experiences that have been created with Dreams thanks to its Creator Early Access version available on the PS Store. We expect that to skyrocket after the game officially launches.

