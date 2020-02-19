Podcast #383: Dipped your Wick – Vanquish, Dreams, Valfaris

After talking about Dreams last episode, Adam and Chris are completely in love with it. On top of that, Chris White reveals he hasn’t played a game UNTIL NOW that he should have, and has plenty of early thoughts on Vanquish for PS4. Adam Cook thinks Valfaris is 2D Doom (2016) and explains why, too.

Accents return this week, with Geordie getting a good go over, and of course we have to talk about St. Valentine’s Day so Adam Carroll can reveal his most ungrateful (read: worst) received gift. There’s plenty more in listener correspondence this week, so get listening!

Send more of your questions to us, and maybe we’ll do another special podcast in your honour! We got loads this week so have saved some for next week. What’s our favourite podcast moment? It’s that one on the podcast, isn’t it! Ask us via Twitter, or email podcast@GodisaGeek.com to find out.

