Games of February 2020 – Dreams, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Rune Factory 4 Special, Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle, and more

With 2019 finally done, 2020 started off a bit slow last month with some interesting releases as publishers and developers get ready to unleash everything in March. If you missed the highlights of 2019, check out all our game of the year coverage here. 2019 was a really good year overall with superb releases on all platforms. While 2020 has some highly anticipated releases, February has a few games I’ve been waiting to play for a long time. Here are the games to look forward to in February 2020:

February 4

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

(PS4, Xbox One, PC)

February 11

Yakuza 5

(PS4)

February 13

Azur Lane: Crosswave

(PS4,PC)

February 14

Darksiders Genesis

(PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Dreams

(PS4)

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold

(Switch)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

(PS4, PC)

Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate

(PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)

February 18

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle

(PS4, Xbox One)

Hunt: Showdown

(PS4)

February 20

Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition

(Switch)

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

(PS4, Switch)

February 25

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Rune Factory 4 Special

(Switch)

Samurai Shodown

(Switch)

Two Point Hospital

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

February 28

Metro Redux

(Switch)

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

(PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV

(PS4, PC)

What are you looking forward to this month?