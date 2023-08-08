Remnant 2 Reddit AMA reveals more Archetypes are coming

A few days ago David Adams, Game Director on Remnant 2, took to Reddit for an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, and he revealed some pretty interesting stuff for the game, going forward. We interviewed David Adams when we previewed the game, too, and he genuinely seems pretty forthcoming about information, generally.

One of the first, and probably most exciting questions anyone had about Remnant 2, is whether more Archetypes are coming as DLC. While Adams didn’t go into any detail, he categorically replied to that question with the answer “Yes”. There are already plenty of ways to mix and match Archetypes, including some deviously hidden ones, but it’s great to know more are coming as DLC at a later date.

Another interesting question was regarding loadouts. Currently you can switch Archetypes on the fly, but you also have to manage your rings and armour based on which ones you’re using, and one person asked for confirmation it was coming, to which Adams replied “I can’t give you a timeframe, but it’s on our list of QoL improvements”. Another fan asked about loadouts, saying “please add loadouts”, to which he just replied “Ok”, so you can mark that down as a ‘it’s definitely coming’ thing.

Moving on, another player asked about cross-play, and whether it could come to the game. Adams explained that “Yes, we are looking at it. There are issues with the different platforms and what they require in order to allow crossplay, but it is being actively worked on”.

On the subject of armour, one fan wanted to know if there would be anything changing there, and Adams had this to say: “I’m sure we will be adding armor in the DLC. Transmog is certainly something that comes up, but we will have to balance it vs all the other stuff we want to do, lol”.

He also confirmed that the team was hoping the update for PS5 would be submitted Monday (yesterday), so that should be hitting for PS5 if all goes well sooner.

On the subject of DLC a few questions were asked, Adams said “Speaking of the DLC, it’s already in process, with the Game Director explaining that “We started the first DLC after we finished the main game, and it’s already looking pretty cool”, while answering another question and saying the team “have 3 DLC planned which will definitely have puzzles and secrets. Plus who knows what else we will do (well I know, but…)”.

Lastly, one of the major things for people who have finished the game were left a bit confused about one character’s fate, to which David Adams simply said “I would say that Ford’s fate is probably a big dangling question in the storyline and leave it at that”.

Remnant 2 is out now for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.