Developer Gunfire Games and Publisher Gearbox Publishing have announced that Remnant 2 has sold more than a million copies across PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5, which makes sense to us as our entire team is loving the game.

David Adams of Gunfire Games said: “To everyone who helped us achieve this amazing milestone, thank you for your unwavering support”, adding “this was a multi-year journey for us and we couldn’t be happier to see fans having such a great time with a game we put our heart and soul into”.

On top of that, there’s a new accolades trailer for Remnant 2, which you can check out below:

Remnant 2 pits the last remnants of humanity against the harrowing forces of evil. The title evolves the co-op survival shooter with new unseen worlds filled with deadly surprises and encounters. Players join the battle to save humanity in a dynamically generated world filled with branching quest lines, unique loot, and overwhelming odds that encourage exploration and replayability, either alone or in three-person co-op. Players can define their own playstyle with an expanded Archetype class system and a wide assortment of guns, armour, and special augmentations as they overcome hard-fought challenges to stave off humanity’s extinction.

“Remnant 2 exceeded our expectations. As a commercial and critical hit, we’re incredibly proud of the Gunfire team and everyone here at Gearbox Publishing who brought this title to life,” said Yoon Im with Gearbox Publishing. “As excited as we are, we’re incredibly thankful to the Remnant community who supported us and the Gunfire team during development. To the new Remnant fans who joined our community in the past week, we’re thrilled you joined us on this journey”.

There’s so much to get stuck into with Remnant 2, from the ridiculously creative boss fights, to secrets galore. There are safes requiring you to work out how to unlock, there’s entire archetypes that are hidden and add new ways to play, mutators to buff guns and weapons, and upgrades for weapons, too.

Remnant 2 is out now for PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.