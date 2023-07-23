Remnant 2 | How to unlock the Engineer Archetype

One of Remnant 2’s biggest strength is its gameplay diversity. Not only are the Campaign and Adventure Modes procedurally generated each time you start – meaning different bosses, items, and biomes every time – but the character builds are massively diverse. This is in part thanks to the variety of Archetypes – character classes that completely change the way you play and prioritise certain items. One of the coolest in the game is the Engineer, a powerful offensive class. Read on to find out how to unlock the Engineer Archetype in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 | How to find the Engineer Archetype

The Engineer Archetype can be found in The Eon Vault area of N’Erud. You gain access to The Eon Vault while playing through the N’Erud story from the starting point of The Forgotten Prison. If you start N’Erud at the Seeker’s Rest starting point, you can find the Engineer in the Timeless Horizon are. Both are the second open areas of N’Erud’s respective stories.

While you can certainly find the Engineer without it, the Explorer Archetype makes it far easier thanks to the Treasure Finder perk. This highlights items of interest within a certain range with a purple glow. If you activate this ability while strafing the edge of the Eon Vault map, you will eventually spot a purple-outlined body within the poisonous fog.

We equipped everything we had that could reduce Blight build-up before venturing in, and it didn’t make much difference. You have to be very quick, fight through the initial bour of vomiting as your character enters the fog, and reach the body. You’ll find a full set of Engineer Armor on it, but that;s not what you need. Quickly grab the armour and then move past it to a small drop. A yellow pickup will be there – grab this as it’s the Alien Device you need. You will likely die, but that’s fine as long as you snag the pickup.

Now take it to Wallace and he’ll transform it into the Drzyr Caliper for 1500 scrap and 10 Lumenite Crystals.

What is the Engineer Archetype?

The Engineer in Remnant 2 is a damage-focused build that swaps out summoned companions for mounted turrets that they can remove and use as special Heavy Weapons. It’s ideal for soloists when combined with something like Alchemist, Medic, or Challenger as it offers massive offensive damage and high defence.

It’s perks focus on dishing out damage and survivability. We have listed its perks and their effects below:

Prime Perk: High Tech

Holding the Skill button will Overclock a carried or deployed Heavy Weapon. Overclocking grants Infinite Ammo, increased Fire Rate, and a 25% Damage buff for 15 seconds.

Skill 1: Heavy Weapon: Vulcan

Press to deploy a Vulcan Cannon Turret which lasts until its ammo is exhausted. Turrets that can aim will prioritise targets the player aims at. Press Skill again to enable autonomous targeting.

Hold to carry the Heavy Weapon, If Engineer’s Prime Perk is available, this will Overclock the weapon. Double press to reclaim the weapon and return 75% of its remaining ammo.

Heavy Weapon ammo regenerates at a rate of 1.136% per second and a Heavy Weapon can only be deployed if at least 25% of ammo is available.

Skill 2: Heavy Weapon: Flamethrower

Press to deploy a Flamethrower Turret which lasts until its ammo is exhausted. Turrets that can aim will prioritise targets the player aims at. Press Skill again to enable autonomous targeting.

Hold to carry the Heavy Weapon, If Engineer’s Prime Perk is available, this will Overclock the weapon. Double press to reclaim the weapon and return 75% of its remaining ammo.

Heavy Weapon ammo regenerates at a rate of 1.136% per second and a Heavy Weapon can only be deployed if at least 25% of ammo is available.

Skill 3: Heavy Weapon: Impact Cannon

Press to deploy an Impact Cannon Turret which lasts until its ammo is exhausted. Turrets that can aim will prioritise targets the player aims at. Press Skill again to enable autonomous targeting.

Hold to carry the Heavy Weapon, If Engineer’s Prime Perk is available, this will Overclock the weapon. Double press to reclaim the weapon and return 75% of its remaining ammo.

Heavy Weapon ammo regenerates at a rate of 1.136% per second and a Heavy Weapon can only be deployed if at least 25% of ammo is available.

The Engineer also has a set of intrinsic perks that boost its abilities, as follows:

Metalworker: Increases Skill Damage by 5%. Heavy Weapons gain 5% ammo capacity and 2.59% max health.

Magnetic Field: Heavy Weapons grant 15% damage reduction to all allies within 2.5m.

Heavy Mobility: Movement Speed while carrying a Heavy Weapon is increased by 35%.

Surplus: Using a Relic refills 15% of Heavy Weapon Ammo. Bonus is doubled when Heavy Weapon is stowed.

The Engineer also comes with the Fortify Trait card that increases Armor Effectiveness.

