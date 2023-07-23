Remnant 2 | How to unlock the Alchemist Archetype

The more we delve into Remnant 2, the more secrets we discover. From armour sets and weapons to puzzles and even secret Archetypes, Gunfire Games’ 3rd-person adventure is heaving with things to find and conundrums to solve. Speaking of Archetypes, how would you like to know how to unlock the Alchemist Archetype in Remnant 2? Read on for the complete guide.

Remnant 2 | How to find the Alchemist Archetype

This one is not only well-hidden; it’s also bloody scary when it happens. In order to find the item you need to unlock the Alchemist class, you need to be in Morrow Parish, in Losomn: Dran. We’ve heard of it happening elsewhere, but in our experience Morrow Parish was where it occurred.

Periodically, you’ll come across huge werewolf-like creatures fighting the Dran in the streets. When you damage them enough, they run away and disappear through small drain culverts with bent bars. If you go up to one of those, there’s a good chance one of the beasts will snatch you and pull you through. When it happens you’ll wake up on a pile of bones and the beast will be lurking nearby.

Kill it, and it will drop an item called a Mysterious Stone. Now take that to Wallace in Ward 13 and swap it for the Philosopher’s Stone. It’ll cost you 1500 scrap and 10 Lumenite Crystals.

What is the Alchemist Archetype?

Like the Medic, the Alchemist is designed for support and works great in a group or alongside a heavy damage Archetype like Hunter or Challenger. It’s skills focus on Vials, which can be smashed to impart buffs. It also comes with the Potency Trait Card that increases consumable duration.

It has some intriguing effects on things like Concoctions, Relic use and other chemical-based mechanics. We’ve listed its skills and perks below:

Prime Perk: Spirited

Alchemist can have 1 additional Concotion buff active.

Skill 1: Vial: Stone Mist

Creates a mysterious cloud that lasts 10 seconds and applies Stoneskin. Press to slam vial on the ground at your feet, hold and release to throw at a target area.

Stoneskin reduces damage by 25%, reduces Stagger by 1, greatly increase Blight build-up decay and makes target immune to Status Effects. Lasts 15 seconds.

Skill 2: Vial: Frenzy Dust

Creates a mysterious vapour cloud that lasts 10 seconds and applies Frenzied. Press to slam vial on the ground at your feet, hold and release to throw at a target area.

Frenzied increases Fire Rate, Reload Speed, and Melee Speed by 20%, and movement speed by 15%. Lasts 15 seconds.

Skill 3: Vial: Elixir of Life

Creates a mysterious vapour cloud that lasts 10 seconds and applies Living Will. Press to slam vial on the ground at your feet, hold and release to throw at a target area.

Living Will grants 5 Health Regen per second, and protects against fatal damage. Can revive downed players. Lasts 20 seconds.

Alchemist also has a set of intrinsic perks that boost their abilities, as follows:

Experimentalist: Using a Relic applies a random buff on the Alchemist for 30 seconds. Cannot be overriden.

Gold to Lead: Picking up scrap has a 15% chance to also award Ammo to the Alchemist.

Panacea: Curative effects apply to all allies within 15m, and grant an additional 15 Resistance.

Liquid Courage: Grants 2,5% increase to all damage. Increases with Alchemist Level.

And now you know how to unlock the Alchemist Archetype in Remnant 2. Why not check out the rest of our Remnant 2 guides while you’re here, including how to unlock the Summoner Archetype. If you’re struggling with a particular boss, check out our Remnant 2 Boss Guides for help.

