Remnant 2 | How to unlock the Explorer Archetype

Remnant 2 has more than its fair share of secrets, but some of the most sought-after items are the keepsakes that Wallace can turn into Engrams – which are in turn used to unlock secret Archetypes. These are whole-new game-changing class kits, all of which can make a massive difference to how you play. We already showed you how to unlock the Summoner Archetype, but what about how to unlock the Explorer Archetype in Remnant 2? Read on to find out.

Remnant 2 | How to find the Explorer Archetype

Unfortunately, this is both very straightforward and very tough. To unlock Explorer, you need the Broken Compass item – and to get that you need to complete Remnant 2’s campaign once. That means beating the incredibly tough final boss and rolling a new campaign or Adventure.

When you do, you’ll find the Broken Compass in your inventory. Take it to Wallace with 1500 scrap and 10 Lumenite Crystals, and he’ll forge the Golden Compass engram for you. Simply equip it to unlock the Explorer Archetype in Remnant 2.

What is the Explorer Archetype?

The Explorer is a heavily utility-based Archetype that works best when combined with others. Starting out as an Explorer (which you can do if you roll a new character after unlocking it) would be particularly tough. It focuses on movement speed and item gathering, rather than straight DPS or survivability.

While it doesn’t offer the insane group support of the Medic or Hunter, and would certainly struggle alone more than, say, the Handler or Summoner, the Explorer is, unsurprisingly, built for exploration. The abilities are as follows:

Prime Perk: Lucky

Grants a 10% chance to spawn additional items and rarer drops when defeating powerful enemies.

Skill 1: Planeswalker

Increases movement speed by 20% and reduces Stamina cost for allies by 80%. Lasts 30 seconds.

Skill 2: Gold Digger

Dig into the ground to spring a fountain that grants a random buff. Fountains last 45 seconds and their buff lasts 15 seconds.

Fountains can grant either: 10% increase to all damage; 15% damage reduction; 1.5 Health Regen per second; or Haste.

Skill 3: Fortune Hunter

Increases the Explorer’s Treasure Sense to reveal special items within 40m for all allies. Lasts 60 seconds.

Explorer also has intrinsic Archetype perks that boost similar abilities, as below:

Scavenger: Pickups increase all damage dealt by 2% per stack for 15 seconds. Additional stacks increase duration up to 60 seconds. Stacks 5 times.

Metal Detector: Increase ammo, currency, and metal drop rate chance for entire party by 10%.

Prospector: Relic fragment discoveries for the Explorer drop at a higher quality.

Self Discovery: Using a Relic instantly fills Scavenger Stacks and prevents stack decay for 15 seconds.

There you go, now you know how to unlock the Explorer Archetype in Remnant 2 and what it does.

